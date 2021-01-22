Andhra Pradesh: 24 fell ill due to Eluru like mysterious disease in Denduluru of West Godavari

It seems there is no stopping for the mysterious disease in West Godavari district, which is still haunting the people. In Komarepally village in Kottagudem suburb of Denduluru mandal, 24 people fell ill due to the various symptoms of mysterious disease. Many have been having seizures and falling unconscious since Thursday night. They were rushed to hospital after falling in large numbers on Friday morning.





Receiving the information, local MLA Kotaru Abbaiah Chowdhary, Collector-Revu Muthyala Raju, District Medical and Health Officer Sunanda and other officials came to the village immediately. The victims were rushed to Eluru Government Hospital in a 108 vehicle. Authorities were ordered to set up a medical camp in the village.

Medical camps were set up as per the orders of the officers and a door-to-door survey was carried out. It is known that same type of disease reported in last December where more than 500 people were affected with strange disease and got cured. Just a month after same type of disease where people are falling unconscious for unknown reasons is reported.