Andhra Pradesh: All set for Indian Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam today

Indian Navy is gearing up for Indian Navy Day celebrations today. As a part of this, arrangements have been made for naval maneuvers at the ports in the coastal areas. President Draupadi Murmu will participate in the Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam today. Along with Vizag, everything has been prepared to conduct naval maneuvers in Porbandar of Gujarat.



Against this backdrop Indian Naval Units in Gujarat's Daman & Diu Naval Area will test their performance during Navy Week-22.

Meanwhile, the Agniveers appointed in the Navy department will be participating in the Navy Day celebrations. Under the Agnipath scheme brought for recruitment in the India Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air forces. Agniveers were appointed to the Indian Navy.

On the other hand, this is the first time that President of India will be visiting the state after taking charge as the President. In this background, the state government is arranging a huge welcome event for her and to give her honor. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will welcome President Draupadi Murmu at Gannavaram Airport.