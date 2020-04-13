Andhra Pradesh allows entry of 33 students from Italy

Amaravati: Following the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, the state police agreed to permit 33 students to go to Visakhapatnam by a special bus.

These students had come to India from Italy. They were stopped at the Andhra-Chhattisgarh border on Saturday. AP Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang spoke to the authorities in Chhattisgarh and facilitated these students' entry into the state.

The students will be reaching Visakhapatnam via Raipur and Jagadalpur by a special bus on Monday morning. They will be subjected to tests and will be sent to quarantine for 14 days.