Andhra Pradesh: Ambati Rambabu questions TDP releasing manifesto

Tadepalli: YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu wants to turn non-party elections into party elections and questioned what action would SEC Ramesh Kumar take against him for releasing the manifesto for panchayat elections.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Rambabu said that the SEC has been working in the spirit of Chandrababu, not in the spirit of the Constitution, and even if Chandrababu pairs up with Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, they can't save TDP from sinking.

He said that the unanimous elections existed in the country for long, and questioned the SEC whether it was mentioned anywhere in the Constitution that there should be no unanimous elections in panchayat polls. Instead of encouraging peaceful elections in villages, SEC and Chandrababu have been trying to influence them as political elections. He criticised the SEC for being a puppet in the hands of Chandrababu and terrorising the government officials on a personal vendetta by using his powers.

Rambabu said that SEC Ramesh Kumar was blaming government officials for rejecting his enrolment for casting a vote from Duggirala, while he is still living in Hyderabad.