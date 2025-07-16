Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs Engage in Water Issues Dialogue

In a significant meeting aimed at addressing water-related concerns between the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened under the auspices of Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil at Shramshakti Bhavan, Delhi.

The meeting likely to discuss Polavaram-Banakacherla interconnection project proposed by Andhra Pradesh, alongside ten issues raised by Telangana. The meeting was attended by the Water Resources Ministers of both states, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Chief Secretaries, secretaries of the Water Resources Departments, and engineers from both states.

Prior to the formal meeting, the chief ministers held discussions with their respective state officials to prepare for the agenda. They reviewed the issues to be raised and the technical responses to be provided, engaging in a thorough review for approximately ninety minutes. This collaborative effort underscores the ongoing commitment of both states to resolve contentious water matters amicably.