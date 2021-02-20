Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meet likely in March-end

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh state Assembly budget session is likely to be held in third week of March after completion of municipal elections. The budget session may continue for two week.

The Cabinet which is going to meet on February 23 is expected to discuss on the budget session.

The Visakhapatnam steel plant issue is certain to figure in Assembly session as Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his recent tour in Visakhapatnam stated that if necessary the state Assembly would pass a resolution against the privatisation of the steel plant.