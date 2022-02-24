Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Sessions likely to begin from March 7

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for the Assembly budget sessions. It is likely that budget sessions would begin from March 7. If the reports are to be believed, the meetings are likely to be held till the end of March, and is possible to hold meetings for 15 to 20 working days.



On the first day of the Assembly budget meetings on March 7, the assembly will pay tributes to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died of heart attack on February 21 followed by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's address to the legislative assembly and council on the 8th.



Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the budget in the house on March 11 or 14. Meanwhile, minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is already conducting departmental reviews for the budget. On the other hand, the government is gearing up to introduce various bills in the assembly. There are also discussions over the introduction of the three capitals bill which was revoked in the last November.