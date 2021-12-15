Andhra Pradesh: Cambridge varsity to help youth polish English language

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed an MoU with Cambridge University English (unit of Cambridge university, UK), an International authority in English language, to set up English learning labs in all skill colleges across the State.

APSSDC Managing Director N Bangara Raju said that the Cambridge University certifications carry a high value and will help our beneficiaries improve their employability as they will be well-equipped to work with multinational corporate companies.

Through these language labs, the APSSDC will launch a State-wide English language training programme for college students and job aspirants.

The Cambridge University English will handle the English language training strategy, benchmarking, curriculum, assessment, learning materials, teacher training and development and APSSDC will monitor the execution and outcome of the programme.

The project will be implemented through skill colleges of APSSDC across the State and students will be provided with digital, classroom and blended learning modules based on their skill levels. A State-wide benchmarking assessment will be done as part of this initiative.

The students will be assessed and certified with internationally recognised Cambridge University Certificate and CEFR score card, at the end of the programme.

As part of this Initiative, execution partner of Cambridge English, the Launchpad LLC will provide all the APSSDC beneficiaries with free access to learning portal and mobile app to match their learning curve.

English is a global language and a global tool for education, mobility, employability and opportunity. Expanding and reforming language education systems can be the key to delivering long-term economic development, creating a sustainable economy and improving quality of life and opportunities for young people, Bangara Raju said.