National Energy Conservation Day: Switch to Energy-Efficient Devices

Every year, December 14 is observed as National Energy Conservation Day, underscoring India’s commitment to adopting sustainable energy practices. With rapid urbanisation increasingly impacting the environment, embracing eco-friendly solutions across all sectors has become imperative. Highlighting the role of innovative technology in promoting energy efficiency, Sushil Motwani , Founder of Ayetexcel Pvt Ltd , the official representative for Formovie projectors in India, discusses with The Hans India how emerging technologies like UST projectors, which are gaining immense popularity in India, contribute to sustainability.





Why is it important for households to embrace sustainable solutions?

According to a Statista study on the distribution of electricity consumption across India in 2023, the domestic sector ranked second, accounting for 26 per cent of the total energy consumption. With electronic goods and lighting constituting a significant share of this usage, there is an increasing need to transition to more energy-efficient and innovative products in this sector. We are already witnessing some changes in consumer preferences, particularly in the home entertainment segment.

Can you elaborate on the areas where these changes are evident?

One of the major shifts is in the home entertainment segment, where consumers now prefer wide-screen entertainment. This trend has fuelled the popularity of Ultra-Short-Throw (UST) projectors as an alternative to traditional household television sets. With their ability to project large screen sizes from a short distance, high-resolution visuals, advanced sound features and compact design, UST projectors are a perfect choice for modern consumers.

How are these projectors contributing to sustainable practices?

Laser-powered UST projectors are more energy-efficient than traditional lamp-based projectors, as they eliminate the need for high-wattage lamps. They are also free from the mercury pollution associated with older models. Moreover, UST projectors consume significantly less energy per square inch of display compared to large TVs, which require more power to illuminate expansive LED or OLED panels. Their ultra-compact design also reduces heat emissions, and many models are built using recyclable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

You are the official distributor of Formovie in India. So, how do your projectors distinguish themselves in terms of eco-friendliness?

Sustainability is crucial for the future. Formovie incorporates eco-friendly practices throughout the entire product lifecycle, from design and production to packaging and logistics. The process prioritises recycled materials, reduces waste and minimises plastic use. Further, it leverages advanced technologies to combine multiple functionalities into one unit, featuring energy-saving options. For instance, models like the Formovie Theater Premium and Formovie Cinema Edge, with built-in Google TV, native Netflix integration, and high-quality Bowers & Wilkins speakers, help avoid the need for external devices. These projectors also perform in ambient light, reduce eye strain and generate less heat.

What are the general tips for reducing household power consumption?

It is important to switch to energy-efficient appliances. Opt for advanced devices that reduce energy usage, lower electricity bills, and minimise carbon footprints. Use LED lighting, invest in energy-efficient air conditioners and ceiling fans, and implement simple measures like sealing windows to prevent air leakage. Always turn off and unplug chargers, appliances, and projectors when not in use.



