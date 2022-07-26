Andhra Pradesh: Car washes away in a canal due to floods in Eluru

Heavy rains and floods are still causing havoc in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju Manyam, and Konaseema districts where the flood impact is high. People are facing severe problems as the streams in the villages are flowing due to heavy floods. As the rivers are overflowing, traffic between the villages is disrupted. Recently, a car was washed away in a river in the Eluru district.



A car went missing in the western canal near Kannapuram of Koyyalagudem Mandal on Tuesday morning. When the car was traveling in the western canal between Kannapuram-, there was a flash flood. The observed driver stopped the car. Some people on the other side of the stream tried to pull the tractor and the car with a rope.

However, as the river was overflowing, the car was washed away as everyone watched. Locals said there were three people in the car. More information regarding this incident is yet to be known. On the other hand, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit the Eluru district tomorrow.



