NSG joins CBI in searching residence of Sheikh Shahjahan’s relative

Kolkata: The commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday joined the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team in searching the residence of a relative of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Paragans district.

With the CBI officials having already recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the house, sources said there are two reasons for involving the NSG in the search operation.

First, the firearms already recovered from the spot include high-end 9 MM pistols of foreign make due to which the central agency is not ruling out the involvement of cross-border terrorists with the racket in Sandeshkhali.

Secondly, the CBI suspects that powerful explosives may be hidden in the house, which can be detected only by those with special expertise in the matter such as the NSG commandos.

The NSF commandos have reached the spot with a specialised explosive-detection robot.

The CAPF has blocked all the exit and entrance points to the house which is located inside a pisciculture farm.