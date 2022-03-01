Andhra Pradesh: Construction works of four fishing harbours progresses at a brisk pace

The construction works on the fishing harbour, which the state government has ambitiously undertaken are in full swing. For the first time in the history of the country, nine fishing harbours were being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,622.86 crore. Off which construction works on four fishing harbours, which was initially undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,204.56 crore, are in full swing. These are being constructed by MRKR Constructions and Industries in Sri Potti Sriramulu Juvvaladinne in Nellore District, Nizampatnam in Guntur District, Machilipatnam in Krishna District and Uppadal in East Godavari districts respectively.



The AP Maritime Board Deputy CEO Rabindranath Reddy said work worth Rs. 300 crore has already been completed and opined that they are taking steps to ensure that payments are made from time to time for completion of work. The AP Maritime Board aims to make these four fishing harbours available by the beginning of next year. The dredging process has already been completed in four fishing harbours and the officials estimate that an additional three million tonnes of fisheries will come. It is noted that if these harbours are available, it will directly employ 60,000 people in the state. It also has the capacity to hold 10,000 mechanised boats.



It is learned that in the second phase, the AP Maritime Board has called for tenders worth Rs 1,496.85 crore for the construction of harbours at Budagatlapalem in Srikakulam district, Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district, Biyyaputhippa in West Godavari district, Kothapatnam in Prakasam district respectively.