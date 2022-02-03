Andhra Pradesh: Cotton rates hit all-time high in Kurnool, priced at Rs 10,759 per quintal

With the huge competition among the cotton traders, the cotton prices have hit an all-time high in the Kurnool district. Adoni Cotton Market, a major hub for Rayalaseema districts as well as seven districts like U Bellary and Rayachoti, has witnessed an unprecedented rise in prices. The price of one quintal cotton has been at Rs. 10,759.

As the season comes to end and with the reduced supply, increased demand, and competition among the traders, the prices have spiked up. The farmers are happy with the increase in the price of cotton.

Meanwhile, the cotton yields have declined sharply this season, which created international demand and as a result, the prices of cotton had increased and has hit all time high in the Adoni market.

With good demand for grains in the international market, traders are buying cotton at high prices ranging from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 10,000 per quintal. The officials opined that the price of quintal cotton is likely to touch Rs 11,000 if the same trend continues.



