Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang directed the district SP to expedite the investigation into the incident of tonsure of Dalit youth Varaprasad in Rajahmundry. Speaking to media on the occasion, the DGP said action would be taken against everyone involved in the case. He warned that the perpetrators would not be left whosoever it may be and that the strict action would be taken against those who spread false information.

On the night of the 18th of this month a sand lorry at Munikudali village collided with a bike and broke the leg of the person riding the bike. The traffic was halted when some SC youths blocked the lorry and got into an altercation. At the same time, Krishnamurthy, the husband of the former sarpanch of Munikudali panchayat, who came next in the car, said, "Traffic is being disrupted. Leave the lorry." The youths got into an altercation with him and smashed the car windows. Adapa Pushkaram, who resisted, was beaten. Adapa Pushkaram lodged a complaint at the Sitanagaram police station against the five youths.

According to the complaint, SI Feroze Shah has brought Indugumilli Prasad, one of the accused to the police station on Monday and severely beaten and tonsured his head and beard. Two constables were suspended along with Sub Inspector in the case. The incident, which took place in Sitanagaram in East Godavari district, caused a stir across the state.