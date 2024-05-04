Two killed after colliding with a parked lorry

Live
The incident in which two youths were killed after hitting a parked lorry took place in Kalwakurthy mandal on Saturday.
Nagarkurnool: The incident in which two youths were killed after hitting a parked lorry took place in Kalwakurthy mandal on Saturday. According to the details of the locals, Venkatesh (28) of Vangur mandal and Ramulu (29) of Jillella village were going to the village from Kalwakurthy side on a bike.
Both of them died on the spot when they hit a lorry parked at Tandra Square. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. Speeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
