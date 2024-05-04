PCB identifies the April 7- May 20 window for PSL 2025; to clash with IPL’s next season

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has identified a window between April 7 to May 20 for hosting the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It means that the PSL 2025 will clash with the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with this year’s tournament starting on March 22 and slated to end on May 26.

The shift in PSL 2025 dates is caused due to the 2025 Champions Trophy that Pakistan will be hosting in February-March. It comes after the PCB met six franchise owners of the PSL, in the buildup to their General Council meeting, at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

“Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be April 7–May 20. Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches on home ground.”

“The PCB will continue to explore additional venues. Four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue,” stated the PCB in a release on Saturday. A possible clash between IPL and PSL dates in 2025 will impact the overseas players' participation in both leagues for the very first time.

“As always, we had a very exciting and interesting brainstorming session with the franchise owners on the window for Pakistan Super League 2025. The passionate franchise owners provided their all-rounded insight and views on the PCB-recommended window and playoff venues for the 2025 event and beyond.”

“At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting.”

“We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to make timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands,” said Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer.