Andhra Pradesh: Dhulipalla Narendra decides to quit Sangam Dairy responsibilities

TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra made key remarks on Sangam Dairy's responsibilities. He will no longer be the chairman of the DVC (Dhulipalla Veeraiah Choudhary) Trust and not interfere in the trust matters. He said whoever will be the chairman of the dairy would look after the responsibilities of the trust. He said he was being criticized every time an election with false allegations.

Narendra said he would not involve in trust matters and opined that he would change the rules in the trust such the chairman of the Sangam Diary would look after the trust issues. He alleged that those who used to work in the dairy have now filed petitions and dragged the trust into controversy with the support of some political leaders.

Narendra said it is not right to drag the trust into politics and said ACB officials could not show a single piece of evidence that he had committed any irregularities.