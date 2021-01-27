Andhra Pradesh: Dinesh Kumar takes charge as incharge collector of Guntur amid Panchayat polls

In the latest development, Dinesh Kumar has taken over as the Collector in charge of Guntur District as the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner has removed current Collector Samuel Anand in the wake of gram Panchayat elections in the state. Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as the Collector to this extent. The district administration congratulated Dinesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the panchayat election arrangements have started in Guntur district. The first batch of election staff are being trained at the collectorate. The training meeting was attended by the Joint Collector, District Election Officer. Training of Stage-1 officers under Tenali Division has started. Officials said they were taking all measures to hold the elections in a peaceful atmosphere. They said there is no compromise in law and order issues and elections should be held transparently.

As part of Panchayat Elections, the state election commission has removed Guntur and Chittoor district collectors from the duties of election assigning the charge to Joint Collectors. On the other hand, the state election commission has intensified the efforts for the local body elections and making all arrangements. In this backdrop, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar held video conference with IAS officers and district collectors and given directions to the officials.