Live
- AI to drive medical devices industry to $1.2 bn in 2027: Report
- Men’s ODI WC: I just can’t quite work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy
- Fossil fuel addiction still gripping many nations: Report
- Afghans suffer mistreatment following expulsion from Pakistan
- WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections
- Happy Diwali 2023: Sustainable Fashion Tips For The Festive Week
- Diwali Glam Guide 2023: Makeup Must-Haves for a Dazzling Festive Look!
- Daily Forex Rates (08-11-2023)
- Examining significant risks associated with dengue mosquito bites
- Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Elephant dies at SV Zoo park in Chittoor
Highlights
In a shocking incident an elephant died at SV Zoo park in madamari mandal of Chittoor district. According to the details,an elephant, which was...
In a shocking incident an elephant died at SV Zoo park in madamari mandal of Chittoor district. According to the details,
an elephant, which was injured in the destruction of crops in Madamari mandal of Chittoor district, was shifted to Tirupati SV Zoo Park by the forest department staff.
Despite receiving treatment at the zoo, the elephant unfortunately passed away on Tuesday evening. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
On the other hand, another elephant has died due to electric shock in the Ganta Vari crop fields of Sadum mandal. Forest department officials have already reached the location to assess the situation. These incidents are indeed tragic, and the authorities will likely investigate further to u
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS