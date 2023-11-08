Andhra Pradesh: Elephant dies at SV Zoo park in Chittoor

In a shocking incident an elephant died at SV Zoo park in madamari mandal of Chittoor district. According to the details,

an elephant, which was injured in the destruction of crops in Madamari mandal of Chittoor district, was shifted to Tirupati SV Zoo Park by the forest department staff.

Despite receiving treatment at the zoo, the elephant unfortunately passed away on Tuesday evening. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

On the other hand, another elephant has died due to electric shock in the Ganta Vari crop fields of Sadum mandal. Forest department officials have already reached the location to assess the situation. These incidents are indeed tragic, and the authorities will likely investigate further to u