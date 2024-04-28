Iran unveils new 'kamikaze' drone

The Iranian military on Sunday presented a new attack drone designed to fly into targets and explode, like the kind used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

According to the state Tasnim news agency, the new Iranian drone -- which has not yet been publicly named -- is similar to the Russian Zala Lancet drone, which was first produced in 2020.

Tasnim published a video of the new drone in the report.

Iran claims to have made great progress in the production of drones in recent years, and Iranian-produced drones have been used extensively by Russian forces in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The US, the UK and Canada imposed new sanctions against Tehran on Thursday targeting the country's drone production and export efforts, following Iranian air attacks on Israel.

Iran angrily condemned the sanctions.

"These sanctions will not influence our will, on the contrary ... they will only strengthen our military willpower and independence," said Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

Kanaani added that Iran has the legitimate right to arm itself militarily for the defence of the country, just as it is legitimate to take military action against hostile aggression such as that of Israel.

The Iranian attacks on Israel came after a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, which killed high-ranking officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among others.