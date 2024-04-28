Poonam Prabhakar challenges Bandi Sanjay to tell what BJP has done in past decade

In a significant political development at Venkateswara Garden in Koheda, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar presided over the induction of six former serpanchas from BRS and a member of MPTC into the Congress Party, underscoring a shift in alliances and loyalties in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ponnam emphasized the accomplishments of his four-month tenure, highlighting the successful implementation of the Six Guarantees promised to the people.

During his speech, Minister Ponnam issued a challenge to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, who had pledged to withdraw from the competition if the Six Guarantees were fulfilled. Minister Ponnam called upon Bandi Sanjay to demonstrate the BJP government's adherence to promises made over the past decade, indicating that the fulfillment of these commitments would lead to his party's withdrawal from the electoral race in Karimnagar.

Drawing attention to the removal of a party president on corruption allegations and urging voters to consider the implications, Minister Ponnam underscored the importance of accountability and integrity in public office.