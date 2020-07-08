Andhra Pradesh government releases 5 crore for Law Nestam

Amaravati: The state government issued three GOs on Tuesday releasing Rs 97.90 lakh for April, Rs 96.40 lakh for June and Rs 99.10 lakh for March to pay to the eligible junior advocates under YSR Law Nestam.



G Manohar Reddy, secretary of legal and legislative affairs and justice department issued the GOs stating that Rs 99.10 lakh was released in March but could not be claimed before March 31. The government issued the revalidation order to release the amount to disburse to the eligible 1,982 junior advocates for the month March under YSR Law Nestam.

Likewise, Rs. 97.90 lakh to disburse to 1,958 junior advocates for April and Rs 96.40 lakh to be disburse to 1,928 junior advocates for June was also released.

The finance ministry released the budget release order for the amount of Rs 5 crore for granting monthly stipend to the eligible junior advocates.