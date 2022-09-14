Andhra Pradesh: Groom dies hours after wedding in Annamayya district

The shocking incident has come to light in Madanapalle of Annamayya district where a groom died just hours after the wedding. Going into the details, Tulsi Prasad from Pakala mandal Pattipativaripalli got married to a young lady from Chandra Colony in Madanapalle on 12th of this month (Monday). When they fell in love at first, the elders accepted their love and got married.



After the wedding, the family elders have arranged the after marriage ceremony. However, Tulsi Prasad fell unconscious in the room and shifted to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that he was already dead. The dead body of Tulsi Prasad was taken to his native village.



The family members and villagers were in shock over the death of the groom. The police who registered the case are collecting details.