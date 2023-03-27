Andhra Pradesh: Gudivada Amarnath launches YSR AP One Portal in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurated AP Industrial Development Policy 2023-27 YSR AP 1 portal in Visakhapatnam. Industries Department Special CS Karikala Valavan and Director Srijana attended this program. Speaking to the media on this occasion, the minister said that the ideas of the industrialists are being considered in the formulation of the new industrial policy. He said that economic growth has been taken as the main factor. "Through the YSR AP portal, permission will be given to industries within 21 days and land will be allotted to industries within three weeks," he said adding that Andhra Pradesh has 3 corridors in the country.



He said that everything has been prepared for the G20 summit in Visakhapatnam. This conference will be held from tomorrow to 30th with 200 national and foreign representatives from 40 countries will be present for this.

The minister said that GIS has already been successful in Visakhapatnam and the authorities are making elaborate arrangements to organize the G20 summit in the same manner. In this background, Visakhapatnam has been made very beautiful by GVMC officials.