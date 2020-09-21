Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the hearing on the petitions filed in connection with the Andhra Pradesh capital to October 5. Status Quo, which is currently on the capital, has issued an order extending it to October 5. The High Court said the trial would be held daily from the 5th of next month. It is learned that the High Court adjourned the hearing due to technical reasons. If the court verdict is in their favour this status quo order may seem embarrassing to any government that wants to speed up the process of establishing three capitals immediately.

The Andhra High Court will hold daily hearings on weekly petitions filed by capital farmers, farmer protection committee and former MLA Shravan Kumar. There are a total of 93 petitions before the High Court. Now with the adjournment, the hearing on these 93 petitions will be held from October 5.

Farmers in the capital have filed cases against the decentralization of the administration, the CRDA repeal bill, the GN Rao Committee and the High Power Committees. Cases of breach of contract with CRDA farmers have been registered. Farmers have also filed cases against the master plan division in the capital and the lack of infrastructure. Farmers in the capital area have challenged the imposition of Section 144 CRPC in the villages of the capital.

The High Court has already imposed the status quo on the law made by the administration for capital evacuation. Online hearings on such capital cases and petitions have also been adjourned. The Amaravati Farmer Protection Committee is trying to thwart further action with the governor's approval of the establishment of the three capitals. It was in this context that a petition was filed in the High Court seeking the suspension of the Gazette. The petition was filed challenging the decentralization of rule and the revocation orders of the CRDA. The court was asked to issue directions not to move the Raj Bhavan, the CM's office and secretariats from Amaravati.

Earlier, Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan approved the repeal of CRDA and decentralization bill. This paved the way for the government to establish Amaravati as the capital of the Legislative Assembly, Kurnool as the judicial capital and Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. The Capital Farmers' Protection Committee has approached the High Court.