Andhra Pradesh High Court frowns at tainted persons on TTD Board

Nelapadu(Guntur district): The division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday frowned over the appointment of persons with criminal record on the board of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD).

Hearing the petition filed by BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy through his counsel Aswani Kumar, the division bench of the High Court wondered as to how persons with criminal history would be appointed on the board unless someone was benefiting through it.

The division bench, concurring with the argument of the senior advocate Aswani Kumar, asserted that those with criminal history should go.

The bench said that the accommodation of the collector office at the TTD guest house was allowed since it was a policy decision but the persons with criminal history should not be on the board.

The court stated that it would hear the arguments on April 19 and take a decision on that day. "There would not be exemptions in this respect," it asserted.