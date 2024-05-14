Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tourism is participating in IMEX, Frankfurt from 14th-16th May 2024 to showcase India as a leading MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism) destination to the global market.

IMEX is a hub for the global events industry, which offers a valuable and lucrative opportunity for professionals to enhance businesses and gain invaluable insights.

The Ministry has identified MICE as a niche sector to address the issue of seasonality and showcase India as a 365-day destination.

In line with this effort, the Ministry has introduced 'Meet in India' as a specialised sub-brand within the 'Incredible India' campaign. This sub-brand aims to enhance promotional initiatives, showcasing India as an appealing MICE destination equipped with top-tier connectivity, cutting-edge infrastructure, a vibrant knowledge hub, and a plethora of distinctive tourist attractions.

During India's G20 Presidency, over 200 meetings were convened in 56 cities nationwide, resulting in increased tourism both domestically and internationally.

This platform effectively spotlighted India's robust MICE infrastructure and its rich cultural and natural heritage on a global scale.

Following this momentum, the Ministry of Tourism is working to position India as a premier global hub for MICE activities.

Huge progress has been made in internal connectivity by air and roads, ease of travelling within the country and opening up new infrastructural facilities for organising conferences and conventions as a result of which India is poised to be a leading destination.

India is positioned at the 9th rank in the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) ranking of countries in the Asia Pacific region, in 2022.