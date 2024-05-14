Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.

Gadwal : The Sagara community people who are popularly known as uppari and uppara, who belongs to Bhageeratha Dynasty have celebrated the king Bhageeratha Jayanti to commemorate his victory in bringing the sacred Ganga from heaven to earth with his firm penance to invade the sin of their ancestral great fathers. On this day, the Vyshaka shudha sapthami on the auspicious ocassion of gangaavtharana. This day commemorates his efforts and his role in bringing the Ganga, which is vital for the spiritual and physical sustenance of millions of people.





Bhageeratha Jayanti is typically observed with various religious rituals, prayers, and cultural events, particularly in regions where the Ganga holds significant cultural and religious importance. The date of Bhageeratha Jayanti may vary according to different regional calendars and traditions. The North states like Maharashtra & Bengal they celebrate Bhageeratha Jayanti on Makara Sankranti to commemorate Ganaga avatharan divas we can see the character of Bhageeratha in the epic Ramayan.





Now, Sagara community people depends on salt-making,digging wells, construction of water ponds which are very important in agriculture. They are also professionals in construction field. The entire Sagara community in the state have been celebrated Bhageeratha Jayanti on Tuesday across the South Indian states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka.











