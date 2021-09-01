Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to grant stay orders on location of Lok Ayukta

Lok Ayukta: Hearing the petition filed against setting up of Lok Ayukta in Kurnool, the High Court issued interim orders stating that the location of Lok Ayukta and Human Rights Commission (HRC) should be based on final verdict of the court. It may be noted that the State government initiated steps to set up Lok Ayukta and HRC at Kurnool.

However, the High Court rejected the plea of the petitioner to issue stay orders on location of the HRC and the Lok Ayukta.

The Advocate General stated that the State government issued gazette notification and Lok Ayukta started operations from Kurnool.

He said both the HRC and Lok Ayukta were functioning from Hyderabad after the State bifurcation. The then government issued a notification in 2017 for namesake though there was no State HRC in Amaravati.

Now the State government made amendments to the notifications. He said that the petitioner has no right to demand for location of both HRC and Lok Ayukta in Amaravati.

After the hearings, the High Court rejected to grant stay orders on the location of Lok Ayukta.

The HC also dismissed the petitions to make the Union Ministers as party in this case and dismissed the plea to issue notices to YSR Congress party.

The High Court posted the next hearing of this case for five weeks.