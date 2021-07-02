Andhra Pradesh: High Power Committees set up for AP SSC and Intermediate results

The government of Andhra Pradesh constituted high power committees to set up guidelines on SSC and Intermediate results.

The government has set up a High Power Committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer M Chayaratan to work out the modalities to be followed in declaring results in the wake of the cancellation of Class X examinations in the state due to Covid.

The orders were issued to this extent. The committee had A. Subba Reddy, Director, Government Examinations as convenor. State Education Research Training Board Director B. Pratap Reddy and Prakasam District DEO Subba Rao will be members. Along with them, six other experts were appointed to the committee.

This was ordered by the Director of Education, V. Chinaveerabhadra. The committee will make recommendations to the government on which marks to consider in relation to the tenth class results.

However, the Department of Education has appointed another High Power Committee headed by Chayaratan to decide on the modalities to be followed for the Intermediate examination results. Inter-Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said that the Inter-Board results will be announced as per the recommendations of this committee.