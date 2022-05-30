Andhra Pradesh: Husband attacks wife and in-laws over family disputes in Hindupur

The horrific incident took place in Hindupur on Sunday where a wife and aunt were attacked with a knife in the wake of family quarrels in Hindupur. According to the police, Shravan and Gautami are a couple from a local model colony. They were married six years ago and have a four-year-old son. Shravan, who had been raising suspicions about his wife's behavior for some time, often clashed with her. The matter was reported to the police station several times. Police have been resolved disputes between the couple with counseling.



However, the husband's behavior did not change. Eventually the couple went to court for a divorce. It was during this sequence that Gautami reached out to her mother Sushilamma. Against this backdrop, Shravan went to in-laws house to fetch his son and got into a fight on Sunday.



As the argument escalated, Shravan attacked wife's younger brother Naveen with a knife and fled. Gautami and her mother Sushilamma were injured in the incident. Relatives rushed the two injured to the hospital. Second urban CI Suryanarayana registered a case on the incident.