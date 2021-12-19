Andhra Pradesh in dire need of manufacturing sector

Amaravati: More than 70 per cent of the population in AP is residing in the rural areas. The state is agriculturally prosperous, endowed with fertile land, water, conducive agro-climatic conditions. The state is among the largest producers of food grains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, maize, dairy and poultry products in the country. It stands first in seed production, egg production, paper and pulp production, besides others.

All this however, is not sufficient for the industrial growth of the state despite an ambitious plan laid down by the government. The efforts of the governments since the formation of the bifurcated residuary state of Andhra Pradesh has met with little success in industrial promotion. The growth process has also not been inclusive in the right sense.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), AP, had documented the challenges well in a report by one of its committees in the past. While looking at the urban growth and the concentration of the registered manufacturing capacity getting limited to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam in the past, the CII sought an inclusive growth by creating employment opportunities for everyone in the society.

The employment opportunities can be created with accelerated phase of industrial development as well as enhancing the skills of the people, it felt and has set the vision to strengthen the workforce by envisioning 35 million employment by 2022, focusing on the non-farm sectors.

The report was categorical in stating that to achieve the goals, there is a need to promote labour intensive production units in the rural areas. The workforce while working at the manufacturing units can also look after the agriculture and this would not only facilitate equitable economic growth but also ensures food security to the country s growing population.

This strategy would not only have provided employment to the youth but would also have reduced migration from rural areas to urban areas in search of employment. The goals could be set on a sector-wise basis while simultaneously planning need to be integrated around a central vision.

It is important for the government, CII and other stakeholders to work together to achieve this goal. This is possible only through collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders.

A major concern of the CII is about creation of labour intensive manufacturing units in the rural areas and on creating right environment to achieve this objective.

"AP's vision must be founded on the premise of gainful jobs for all without depending on the Centre's interventions.

Creating access to gainful employment should be a top priority of the government as it not only improves the quality of life but also accelerates the economic activity in villages and reduces the welfare schemes burden of the government in the long run," a functionary of the CII preferring to be anonymous says.