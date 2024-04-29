JP Nadda Highlights BJP's Development Agenda and Achievements in Kothagudem

BJP national president JP Nadda emphasized the party's commitment to the country's development, asserting that the BJP stands as the sole party dedicated to the progress of India. Speaking at a public meeting at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nadda commended the enthusiastic support shown by the people who braved the extreme heat to attend the BJP meeting, expressing confidence in forming a robust government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

During his speech, Nadda underscored the significant contributions made by the Center to Telangana over the past decade, highlighting a threefold increase in the share of taxes allocated to the state. He expressed certainty in the victory of BJP MP candidates Sitaram Naik and Vinod Rao, projecting a strong electoral performance for the party in the region.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling longstanding aspirations such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370, Nadda lauded the government's decisive actions in upholding national interests. He criticized alleged corruption in the BRS government and inefficiencies in the current Congress administration, cautioning against religious-based reservations.

Nadda raised concerns about the purported scandals and corruption within the India alliance, highlighting instances of misconduct involving leaders of the coalition. Criticizing the governance of the Congress party, he warned against the proliferation of antisocial activities and emphasized the need for transparent and accountable leadership.

Promising welfare programs for tribal communities, Nadda outlined the economic strides made under Modi's leadership, positioning India as the third-largest economy globally. He highlighted initiatives such as 'Make in India' for local manufacturing, free ration distribution to 80 crore individuals, and housing schemes benefiting millions of citizens.

Underlining the government's focus on poverty alleviation, healthcare accessibility, and rural development, Nadda reiterated the commitment to uplifting marginalized sections of society and ensuring the well-being of all citizens. He concluded by affirming the government's dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all through inclusive policies and sustainable development measures.

https://twitter.com/JPNadda/status/1784845113132495205?t=95lp-e-XTjn8LNDOHmJZJA&s=19