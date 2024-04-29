Nothing Phone 2a Blue Variant Launched: Price, Specifications and Offers

Nothing has introduced a vibrant blue variant of its recently launched Phone 2a, expanding its colour options beyond black and white. Set to hit the market on May 2, the company has ensured that the Nothing Phone 2a will effectively be priced below Rs 20,000, offering affordability and style in one package. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting new addition.

The blue variant of the Nothing Phone 2a will be available for purchase at a competitive price of Rs 19,999 starting May 2. Additionally, customers can leverage special offers, including an SBI bank card discount. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale commencing on May 3, SBI cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 discount, effectively reducing the price to Rs 21,999. Moreover, Flipkart members gain early access to the sale, maximizing their chances of securing this enticing deal. To sweeten the offer further, an extra Rs 2,000 discount is available as part of the bonus exchange offer.

In tandem with the launch of the new Phone 2a model, Nothing has also rolled out a compelling offer for the Nothing Phone (2). Priced at Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, down from its original Rs 34,999 price tag, the Nothing Phone (2) provides a premium smartphone experience at an accessible price point. Like its counterpart, this offer includes the SBI bank card discount and bonus exchange offer.

The Nothing Phone 2a boasts impressive specifications, featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 30Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This display configuration delivers smooth visuals and optimizes battery life, ensuring a seamless user experience. With a peak brightness of 1,300nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the screen offers durability and stunning visuals.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC powers the Nothing Phone 2a, providing robust performance and efficiency. With a promise of three Android version upgrades and four years of security patch updates, Nothing ensures long-term support for its users. Antutu benchmarks have confirmed the device's superior performance compared to its competitors.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 2a impresses with a versatile dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. These cameras offer exceptional clarity and flexibility, capturing detailed shots and expansive landscapes. For selfie enthusiasts, a 32-megapixel front camera delivers stunning self-portraits.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support, the Nothing Phone 2a ensures all-day productivity and entertainment. Although it doesn't include a charger in the box, users can enjoy fast and efficient charging capabilities. While wireless charging is absent, the device delivers reliable performance and endurance for everyday use.