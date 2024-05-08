  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Inter exam fee date extended

Thelast date for payment of fee for the leftover students under the Tatkal scheme for attending the intermediate first year and second year advanced supplementary examinations to be held in May this year has been extended up to May 10, according to the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate Education VV Subba Rao.

In a statement, he said the students will have to pay a fee with a penalty of Rs 3,000 under the Tatkal Scheme and urged the students to avail the opportunity provided by the BIE.

