Andhra Pradesh: It is not appropriate to use water unilaterally from joint reservoirs says RK Roja

The APIIC chairperson band MLA RK Roja who responded to the water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said that the unilateral use of water from joint reservoirs was not appropriate for Telangana. She urged not to do injustice to Andhra Pradesh people in the name of power generation by using the excess water from the Srisailam. Roja said she wanted the water dispute to be resolved amicably. If not, the Center should intervene and do justice to the Andhra Pradesh.



On the other hand, police have set up security at Srisailam reservoir in the wake of Krishna water disputes between the two Telugu states. The local police arrived at the dam carefully beforehand. The Telangana government is continuing to generate electricity at the Hydroelectric Power Station.



Meanwhile, she took a dig at Chandrababu and lauded YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in a special law for women. She visited Tirumala on Friday morning and later told the media that Chandrababu had never worked for the protection of women in his fourteen years as a chief minister.



She was incensed over TDP leaders for slinging mud on the government with false hunger strikes. She praised showers on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for including Corona treatment in Aarogyasri.