Andhra Pradesh logs 1345 new coronavirus cases and four deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1345 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,09,967 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14683. On the other hand, as many as 6,576 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,54,500 and there are currently 40,884 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 309 new infections, followed By Krishna 184, West Godavari 175 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 16 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.28 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 26,393 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 67,084 cases and 1241 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







