Andhra Pradesh logs 4570 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 4570 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,06,280 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported on Sunday in Chittoor taking the toll to 14510. On the other hand, as many as 669 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,65,000 and there are currently 26,770 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 1124 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 1028 and Guntur 368 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 95 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.18 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,816 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,71,202 cases and 314 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from January 18. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.







