Andhra Pradesh logs 643 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 643 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,55,306 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing since last week. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,236 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Prakasam, two in Krishna, one each in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.



On the other hand, as many as 839 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,32,520 and there are currently 8550 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 145 new infections, followed by East Godavari 84 cases and Guntur 81 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.87 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 48,028 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.



Meanwhile, as many as 22,431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 318 people have died due to the coronavirus on till Thursday.







