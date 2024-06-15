Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas led lightning raids on poker base

Nagarkurnool : Raided a poker base in Nagar Kurnool district. DSP Burri Srinivas along with his staff, received the information while playing poker on the outskirts of Vattem village of Bijinapalli mandal. It has been revealed that 16 people have been arrested in this attack. He said that 2 cars, 6 bikes, 14 mobile phones and 1,59,680 cash were seized from them. Ci Kanakaiah, Si Govardhan and other police personnel participated in this raid. DSP Burri Srinivas warned that strict action will be taken if unsocial activities are committed in the constituency.