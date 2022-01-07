Andhra Pradesh logs 840 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 547 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,79,763 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported on Friday in Visakhapatnam and the toll stands at 14,501. On the other hand, as many as 133 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,290 and there are currently 2972 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 183 new infections, followed by Chittoor 150 and Krishna 88 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with 22 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.16 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 37,849 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,17,100cases and 302deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Whe coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.







