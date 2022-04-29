Andhra Pradesh: Men tries to assault a woman, beaten up in Vijayawada

A young woman in Vijayawada has taught a befitting lesson to the man who tried to harass her. She bravely faced the problem he without any fear. Going into the details, a young woman working at Gannavaram Airport was on her way home at night when a man stopped her bike and started harassing.



However, young woman who was alerted took a stick from the side of the road and turned on him and beat. The police then reached there and arrested the man.

The video went viral as the scene of the young woman beating assaulter was recorded on a mobile phone by people walking over the road. Everyone appreciated the young woman's courage.

AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy lauded the woman for her courage and appreciated for having the courage to face an unexpected problem.







