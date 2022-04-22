Andhra Pradesh: Mentally Challenged woman sexually assaulted in Vijayawada, three held

The incident where three youths sexually assaulted a mentally handicapped person in Vijayawada Government Hospital has caused a stir. Police arrested three accused in connection with the incident and registered a case. Going into the details, a woman from Vijayawada Vambe Colony had lodged a complaint with the police station on the 19th of this month that her 23-year-old mentally handicapped daughter was missing. Police, who registered the case, questioned Dara Srikanth Shekhar, who works for a termite control contractor at a government building, over the phone based on a small clue.

Srikanth initially said that the young woman came to him but at this time he asked why he had come and sent her in an auto. However, during the ensuing interrogation, the police found out that the victim was in a storage room on the second floor of the A-block of the hospital. The woman alleged that Srikanth had sexually assaulted her under pretext of a job in a government hospital. When Srikanth left the same room the next day, another worker, Baburao and his friend Pawan Kalyan had been alleged of sexual assault. The police turned the missing woman's case into a rape case and sent it to a government hospital for medical examination.

The case was registered at Disha Police Station and three accused were arrested by special teams. Meanwhile, government Superintendent Dr B Soubhagya Lakshmi directed the contractor to remove the two workers who were sexually assaulted and take action against the two security guards on duty in the area where the incident took place. She also announced that the contract was being terminated. The staff duty nurse as well as the night duty head nurse will be given memos.