Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh releases TDP manifesto for municipal elections, takes a dig at government

The Telugu Desam Party has released its election manifesto ahead of the municipal elections. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh released a 10-point manifesto titled "Pallelu gelichayi ika Mana vanthu" at a press conference held at the party office in Mangalagiri. The event was attended by TDP state president Atchennaidu, Varla Ramaiah Panchumarthi Anuradha and others. In the manifesto, it is said that the closed Anna canteens will be reopened and meals will be served for only five rupees and announced that the fifty percent of taxes will be waived off.





Nara Lokesh who spoke after release of the manifesto has alleged that the no development has been done in the urban areas since last two years after YSRCP government has come to power. He fumed at government for collecting the taxes, increasing current charges tremendously from Rs. 200 to Rs 1000 and hiking the fares of RTC bus.

Lokesh has advised that the government should seek mandate if they have done good for the state instead of making the elections unanimous with the help of police forces and authorities. "Jagan was scared that is the reason why he did not come out beyond Tadepalli Palace," he asserted. Lokesh expressed confidence that the people would surely vote for the TDP in the upcoming corporation and municipal elections.