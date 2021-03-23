Andhra Pradesh: One dead after three vehicles collided in Anantapur district

In a ghastly incident, a bus transporting workers to Kia company created terror in Dharmavaram town on Monday morning leaving one dead. According to the police, an auto driver from Dharmavaram Mandal Potukunta Colony, left for Dharmavaram on Monday morning with red bumps in his car. At the same time, another man from Girrajukalani entered Dharmavaram town on a two-wheeler along with his cousin (24), a resident of Geetanagar. The two vehicles were traveling on a railway bridge when they collided head-on with a speeding Kia bus on the opposite route.

Auto driver was seriously injured in the incident. While another man who was sitting in the back of the two-wheeler, fell down and the wheel of the bus slammed over his head and died on the spot. Ravi, who was driving a two-wheeler, got stuck in the middle of a bike and a bus. The bus driver locked the bike without stopping the vehicle. Those who came for the morning walk shouted loudly but the driver proceeded fast without stopping the bus. After about half a kilometer, the bus stopped and Ravi was pulled over from under the bike with the help of locals. The driver moved the bus forward once again before pulling the bike stuck under the bus.

He drove the bus fast and stopped the bus at a nearby petrol bunk. Meanwhile, the two wheeler's pillion passenger who was trapped in the two-wheeler, broke his leg and the bone came out. After receiving information from locals, 108 personnel reached there and took the auto driver to the government hospital and later was taken to Bangalore for better treatment after first aid. Auto driver was shifted to Anantapur General Hospital. Dharmavaram Urban police have registered a case over the incident and are searching for the culprit.