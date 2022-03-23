Andhra Pradesh: One woman killed, 34 passengers injured in Nellore as lorry collides APSRTC bus

In a ghastly road accident thar took place in Nellore district, a Palle Velugu bus traveling from Atmakur to Nellore collided head-on with a lorry parked near the Damaramadugu Math Colony in the Buchireddypalem mandal on the Nellore-Bellari road. It then overturned in crop fields 15 feet deep off the road. One woman was killed and 34 were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Nellore in 108 vehicles and the doctors said that the condition of four of them is critical. Passengers say the accident was caused by the driver driving the bus while asleep.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the accident. The eyewitnesses said there were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. The front of the bus was completely destroyed in the accident.