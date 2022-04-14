Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan demands Rs. 1 crore exgratia for Eluru fire accident victims

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said the fire accident at the porous chemical industry in Akkireddygudem, Musunur zone of Eluru district is a tragic. He said that the incident in which six workers were burnt alive in the incident was a matter of great concern and expressed profound sympathy to the families of the deceased. Pawan Kalyan demanded that the government support the families of the workers in all possible ways.



It is learned that the state government has announced compensation to the deceased. Responding to this, Pawan was incensed over the variation in the compensations for the different incidents and demanded the exgratia of Rs. 1 crore to the deceased.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the government support the families of fire accident victims and urged to take strong measures to prevent such accidents. Somu visited the Akkireddygudem accident victims who were being treated at the hospital and advised doctors to provide better treatment to the victims.

