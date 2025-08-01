  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Police constable results released

The final results for the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment have been announced.

Home Minister Anitha unveiled the results at the DGP office in Mangalagiri. Candidates can access the full results on the official website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.

