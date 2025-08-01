Live
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Valuation as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth
- Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India
- Summoned TCS for talks on layoffs: Minister Santosh Lad
- Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM
- First-time job seekers benefit most from PMVBRY: EPFO official
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 01 August, 2025
- Man sentenced to 20 years’ jail term for sexual assault on minor
- MP alleges law and order breakdown in Karnataka
- HM yet to go through CID report on honeytrap case
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 01 August, 2025
Andhra Pradesh: Police constable results released
Highlights
The final results for the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment have been announced.
Home Minister Anitha unveiled the results at the DGP office in Mangalagiri. Candidates can access the full results on the official website: https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.
