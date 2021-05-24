Andhra Pradesh: Raghurama Krishnam Raju to be released on bail after four days amid treatment

The release of Narsapuram MP Raghuram Krishna Raju has been postponed. The Guntur District Court Magistrate inquired about the health condition of Raghuram at the Secunderabad Army Hospital and discharge summary was requested from the hospital. Army hospital doctors told the magistrate that the MP needed another four days of treatment in the process. Raghurama is likely to be released soon after the doctors give their final report. Despite the Supreme Court granting bail to the MP on the 21st of this month, the case is pending in the trial court in Guntur and he is yet to be released as he is a remand prisoner.

Earlier, CID police have arrested Raghurama Krishnam Raju for allegedly tarnishing the image of the AP government. He was initially lodged in Guntur jail but was shifted to Army Hospital in Secunderabad on Supreme Court orders. There a team of three doctors examined Raghurama. The medical examination report and bail petition was heard in the Supreme Court. The court then granted him conditional bail.