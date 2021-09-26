Andhra Pradesh registers 1184 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy since last month. The cases are varied accordingly with number of tests conducted. The state on Sunday reported 1184 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,46,841 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,136 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1333 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,19,657 and there are currently 13,048 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 218 new infections, followed by Chittoor 165 cases, Guntur 150 while Kurnool has logged least cases with 3 cases in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.80 Covid-19 tests across the state so far.







